Fans Are Giving Drake's New Album a Thumbs Down, Calling It "Forever 21 Music"

On Thursday, June 16, Drake surprised fans when he announced that he would be dropping his seventh studio album "Honestly, Nevermind" at midnight. The rap prodigy kept to his promise, but it seems some fans might have preferred if he didn't.

The 14-track album featured less of Drake's routine rhymes and more of his vocals paired with upbeat instrumentals. On Twitter, fans seemed to agree that "Honestly, Nevermind" was giving off much more of a mainstream pop sound than his past albums.