Offset and Cardi B
Source: Getty Images

Fans Believe That Offset and Cardi B Are Back Together Amid Pregnancy Announcement

By

Jun. 28 2021, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

It goes without saying that relationships have their ups and downs — whether you’re a celebrity or a normal person. You can be compatible with someone and still go through unfortunate situations, or find yourself fighting for something that’s just not working. And for a long time, fans thought that Cardi B and Offset's relationship definitely fell under the latter. 

The on-and-off-again couple have been vocal about the struggles they’ve faced through the relationship. At one point, fans even thought that their marriage was over for good due to infidelity rumors and a court case. But, since the couple loves to play the breakup-to-makeup game, fans can never be too sure that they’re back on.

So are Cardi B and Offset back together? Read on to get the full scoop.

Cardi B and Offset are officially back together.

If you’ve been keeping up with Cardi B (real name: Belcalis Almánzar) and Offset (real name: Kiari Cephus), then you know that the rappers have had quite the roller coaster of a relationship. After going public with their coupledom in 2017 and getting married in 2018, the hitmakers became one of hip-hop’s golden couples.

Cardi B and Offset
Source: Getty Images

However, things started to go left as rumors surfaced that the “Need It” MC was stepping out. Rumors surfaced online in early 2018 that the Atlanta rapper was accused of having sexual rendezvous with various women and had even made a sex tape, per Harper’s Bazaar.

While fans expected Cardi B to leave, she decided to stay with Offset. In a series of responses to fans captured by blogs, the Bronx femcee revealed that starting over again with a new guy is not the right thing for her.

After the dust settled, the couple patched up their relationship and welcomed their daughter, Kulture, to the world in July 2018.

More rumors surfaced that Offset was cheating, which led Cardi B to get into a physical altercation at a New York City strip club.

After celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in September 2018, Cardi posted a video in December 2018, explaining that they split.

And in September 2020, fans were convinced they were really done after Cardi B filed for divorce. TMZ reports that Cardi was seeking primary physical custody and said in court docs that “there are no prospects for reconciliation.”

Just a month later, Cardi confirmed in an impromptu Instagram Live session that she and Offset got back together. And things have appeared to be smooth sailing since they reconciled.

Offset and Cardi B
Source: Getty Images

The rapper announced that she was pregnant at the 2021 BET Awards, and fans have been all over Cardi B's announcement video.

It appears that Cardi B took a page out of Beyoncé’s book. Flash back to the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, where Beyoncé delivered an amazing performance of her hit song “Love On Top.” And with a mic drop heard around the world, Queen Bey unbuttoned her pink blazer to reveal her baby bump.

Now, Cardi B is following suit. In a performance with hubby Offset’s rap group, the Migos, Cardi B set social media ablaze as she hit the stage. She wore a glitzy black number, and fans saw her gorgeous baby bump as she rapped her verse.

And while some fans questioned if it was true, the rapper took to Instagram to officially share the news. 

In a photo with her stomach covered with white plaster, Cardi B confirmed the news that she is in fact expecting. “#2," she captioned the photo, including a heart emoji and tagging Offset.

As to be expected, fans are excited for the couple and are hoping that they are able to keep their family unit together. Congratulations to Cardi B and Offset!

