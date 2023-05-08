Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images R&B BFFs: Usher and Chris Brown's Years-Long Friendship Explained Usher and Chris Brown have maintained a mutual respect and friendship over the years. Where do they stand today? Here's what we know ... By Pretty Honore May 8 2023, Published 7:31 p.m. ET

Like it or not, Usher and Chris Brown may very well go down in history as two of the most prolific artists of all time. Each of them started their career early on and was introduced to the music industry at an early age. Together, Chris and Usher have more than 50 years of experience between them.

Each of the aforementioned R&B singers have a storied past, however, they’ve maintained the utmost respect for one another in the media. So, where does Usher and Chris Brown’s friendship stand today? Here’s what we know!



Here’s a timeline of Usher and Chris Brown’s friendship over the years.

In the past, Chris has named Usher as one of his biggest inspirations. In an April 2023 interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Usher said that the feeling is mutual, even referring to the “Under the Influence” singer as his “little brother.” "He’s always been there for me, and I’ve always been there with him. Through hard ups and down times, I’ve been there with him,” Usher told the host.

Although the two seem to have maintained a pretty close-knit relationship over the years, rumors of a rift between the two started circulating on social media in Spring 2023. So, do they have beef? Here’s what went down.

So, do Chris Brown and Usher have beef? Here’s what we know!

"Is your man on the floor?" That’s the question everyone was asking after an alleged fight broke out between the R&B icons in May of 2023. News of an altercation first surfaced on May 6, the day after the incident reportedly went down. According to Hollywood Unlocked, the two got into a squabble at Chris Brown’s 34th birthday party, which was hosted by Usher himself. However, things reportedly went left and ultimately got physical between Usher, Chris, and Chris’ security.