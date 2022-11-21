Chris Brown Was Booed at the 2022 AMAs Even Though He Wasn't in Attendance — Here's Why
Former teenage pop sensation Chris Brown made his debut on the music scene with his self-titled album nearly two decades ago. In the years since then, he’s gone from America’s sweetheart to the bad boy of R&B.
Between domestic disputes with his exes — Rihanna and Karreuche Tran — and ongoing legal drama, Chris has become a master at making headlines. And at the 2022 American Music Awards, he found himself at the center of controversy yet again.
Only days ahead of the awards show, the AMAs axed his performance, and fans demand to know why. Here’s what we know.
Why did the AMAs cancel Chris Brown’s performance? His Michael Jackson tribute was axed.
2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Michael Jackson’s "Thriller" album. Chris, a longtime fan of the late artist, was set to perform a tribute to the classic project at the AMAs this year. But in a last-minute change of plans, his performance was canceled with no explanation.
He gave fans a glimpse at his would-be tribute on Instagram. He captioned a video of a previous rehearsal, “You serious?" In the comments, he continued, "[This] would’ve been the AMA performance but they canceled me for reasons unknown."
In the comments, diehard fans and fellow entertainers alike questioned the decision. Though, there are some probable explanations as to why the performance was nixed.
The premiere of Leaving Neverland reignited the age-old allegations of child abuse against Michael. Not to mention, Chris has been embroiled in quite a bit of controversy himself in the last two decades.
Kelly Rowland shut critics down after Chris Brown was booed at the 2022 AMAs.
On Sunday, Nov. 20, Chris took home the win for Favorite Male R&B Artist. In his absence from the AMAs, his longtime friend, Kelly Rowland, shared a few words. “Now Chris Brown is not here tonight so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” she said.
Immediately following the announcement, Chris was booed by the audience — though, Kelly quickly shut critics down.
“Excuse me … chill out,” she told audience members.
Amid the drama, several other artists have come to Chris’s defense. Along with Tank, The Game, and comedian Lil Duval, famed producer Jermaine Dupri also took to social media to share his thoughts on the matter.
"If the American Music Awards canceled the Chris Brown performance, then that means they canceled the 40th anniversary of 'Thriller,' which means they canceled the Michael Jackson tribute," Jermaine said in an Instagram video. "Black music, we in trouble."
On Twitter, he elaborated: "I'm not just talking about this situation alone. I’m talking about the fact that we keep killing our rappers. My 12-year-old daughter don’t have one black artist her and her friends can listen to, and Taylor Swift just sold more records than everybody!!"