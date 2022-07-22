Here Are the Funniest and Realest Memes About Chris Brown's $1000 Meet and Greet Tickets
How much would you pay for meet and greet tickets with your favorite artist? It's the question of the week on social media after news about Chris Brown’s latest meet and greet has been making its rounds.
Per HotNewHipHop, it appears that the “Breezy” songbird made a serious coin after charging fans $1,000 for meet and greet tickets. Despite the hefty price tag, fans of the star seemingly didn’t bat an eyelash as tons of images with Chris Brown and fans have gone viral on social media.
Of course, the general consensus is that paying $1000 for meet and greet tickets is not only steep but a total waste of money. However, many fans shared that if both parties are happy with the turn out, it’s no one's business how people spend their money to see their favorite artist.
Of course, social media users got wind of the meet and greet and have since been firing off jokes about Chris — from saying he looks like an expecting father at a baby shower to supporting the musician for agreeing to his fans' strange requests. Here are the funniest and realest reactions to Chris Brown’s meet and greet.
1. A fan upset that she didn't go to the meet and greet.
In case you didn't know, Chris Brown's fans play absolutely no games when it comes to him, and this Twitter user is one of many disappointed fans that are awaiting the next opportunity for a meet and greet. And yes, Chris was actually taking pictures with female fans like he's actually in a relationship with them.
2. Losing your girl to Chris Brown.
This Twitter user argues that if your girlfriend going to see Chris Brown, it means that she's already a step out of the relationship. We disagree; however, this photo of a fan straddling Chris is pretty funny. As the saying goes, if opportunity knocks, take it!
3. Chris Brown being compared to a baby daddy.
One quick scroll through the "Chris Brown meet and greet" search results on Twitter will serve up hundreds of photos with Chris and female fans. In many of the images, Chris does seem to be very cozy with the ladies, which supports this user's opinion.
4. Chris Brown giving the people what they want.
Most celebrity meet and greets consist of the celeb snapping a quick photo with minimal interaction. However, Chris Brown is truly giving the fans what they paid for and an experience worth a lifetime.
5. A man wanting to get full custody of his kids.
Black Twitter truly says the darnedest things. This Twitter user hilariously joked about gaining full custody of his kids after seeing his baby mother in a picture with Chris Brown at a meet and greet. LOL!
6. Knowing your worth.
There may be a divide on social media about Chris Brown's steep meet and greet ticket prices, but this Twitter user says that there is nothing wrong with such a high price. After all, knowing your worth is key to getting ahead in all aspects of life. Collect your coins, Chris!
7. Fans ready for Drake to keep the same energy.
Chris Brown has officially set the standard for other artists. This Twitter user is now waiting for Drake to keep the same energy and host a meet and greet. We don't blame you, sis!
8. Masika Kalysha giving Chris Brown his flowers.
Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood fan-favorite Masika Kalysha shares the sentiments of many fans. Some may not like the $1,000 price for meet and greet tickets, but Chris made his fans happy and provided them with an experience to remember. The girls that get it get it, and the girl's that don't don't!
9. Not everything is meant to be easily accessible.
Twitter user @ShayonceFierce makes a great point by saying everything is not meant to be "highly accessible." The fans that are lucky enough to have $1,000 stop spend on meet and greet tickets shouldn't be criticized for it.
10. A fan's take on Chris Brown's security at the meet and greet.
Aside from Chris Brown's talent, his good looks have always been praised by fans. And this clip from the film Next Friday that shows Craig's step mother attempting to get a few feels from him in the presence of his uncle is jokingly said to emulate Chris' security team restraining fans. Hilarious!