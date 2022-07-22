Here Are the Funniest and Realest Memes About Chris Brown's $1000 Meet and Greet Tickets

How much would you pay for meet and greet tickets with your favorite artist? It's the question of the week on social media after news about Chris Brown’s latest meet and greet has been making its rounds.

Per HotNewHipHop, it appears that the “Breezy” songbird made a serious coin after charging fans $1,000 for meet and greet tickets. Despite the hefty price tag, fans of the star seemingly didn’t bat an eyelash as tons of images with Chris Brown and fans have gone viral on social media.