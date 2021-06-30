Fetty Wap Has Quite a Few Baby Mamas (and Even More Kids!)

Through hits like "My Way" and "Trap Queen," Fetty Wap 's signature vocal styling and catchy lyrics captured the ears of an entire generation of hip-hop listeners. The New Jersey–born star was at the top of international charts for a few years in the mid-2010s and has since maintained a steady output of music and a devoted fan following.

Outside of his work, Fetty is also reportedly a father to six children. Fetty has clearly made it his mission to equally love and care for each child first and foremost. So, who are the rapper's baby mamas and what kind of relationship, if any, has he maintained with them over the years?

Fetty Wap reportedly has five baby mamas and six children.

For however busy Fetty has been over the last few years in the studio, it's clear that he has been equally busy in the romantic department. Fetty's baby mamas include Ariel Reese, Lezhae Zeona, Elaynna Parker, Masika Kalysha, and his current girlfriend, Turquoise Miami. Fetty reportedly had one child with each of these women except for Lezhae, with whom he apparently shares two children.

According to Masika's interview with VH1 (per In Touch Weekly), she actually found out that she was pregnant with Fetty's child while at the hair salon! "I'm in the bathroom just doing this just for s--ts and giggles because I know it's negative. Peeing on a stick. And I'm about to go back in to get my hair done, and I look down and I'm like 'Jesus,'" she admitted of the situation, clearly taken off-guard by the fact that she was going to be a mother to the rapper's child.

Article continues below advertisement

"And I just stayed in the bathroom for a second, and I remember just staring at it," she added. "Not only did I just find out I was pregnant, but I'm pregnant by Fetty Wap." Masika — who earlier this year celebrated their daughter Khari's birthday alongside Fetty — isn't the only one who appears to have a good relationship with the rapper. Ariel has taken to social media on multiple occasions to praise Fetty and his parenting skills.

Article continues below advertisement

"I love these men right here because they both never stop amazing me," she captioned a post that included Fetty and their son Aydin, adding, "Aydin's father will always do whatever for him no matter what, and Low will always be there for Aydin. Co-parenting isn’t always easy but when you put everything aside for your children it’s a wonderful thing to see everyone work together for them."