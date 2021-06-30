Rumors Are Swirling About One of Fetty Wap's Daughters, but Are They True?By Joseph Allen
In a world of constantly swirling internet rumors, it can be difficult to distinguish the truth from everything else that people are reacting to. Recently, that has led to a number of false rumors that suggest that a variety of famous figures have died. Most recently, those rumors have begun circulating around Fetty Wap's daughter, Lauren Maxwell, and fans want to know whether there's any truth to them.
What happened to Fetty Wap's daughter?
There are rumors that Fetty Wap's four-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell has died. Although numerous reports have been posted online, and fans have begun reacting to those reports, there has not been any sort of official confirmation that Fetty's daughter has passed away.
As fans wait to learn more about what's going on with Fetty's family, they're also eager to learn more about his personal life. As it turns out, Lauren is just one of the rapper's six children, and she is the fifth youngest. She was born in February of 2017, and her mother is Fetty's ex-girlfriend Turquoise Marine, and Fetty and Turquoise haven't always seen eye to eye when it comes to parenting.
Turquoise has called Fetty Wap out for his lack of support.
In 2018, Turquoise posted on Instagram, claiming that Fetty was not paying her the child support that he owed. “I am no longer going to beg a n---a to be a dad to do all the things a dad is supposed to do. I’m doing everything I am supposed to do as a mother, and I will pray for karma,” she wrote. “I’m just not going to dog a n---a like I could.”
Two years later, Turquoise posted again about how little Fetty was doing for Lauren.
“Y’all I’m finna book this flight so I can personally ask this n---a when he plans to pay child support or get his daughter cause it’s been two years and I’m curious," she wrote.
Fetty never responded to either of the claims that Turquoise made.
Who are Fetty's other children?
In addition to Lauren, Fetty has five other children. His oldest, Aydin, is 10, and he had her with his childhood girlfriend Ariel Reese. The two decided to end their relationship in 2015, and Fetty then had another child, Zaviera, with Lezhae Zeona. Fetty had two more children, Amani and Khari, in 2016 with two different women, and his youngest child is Zyheir, who he had with Lezhae.
When they're all counted, Fetty has six children with five different women, and Turquoise is not the only one who has publicly dragged him for being an absent and unaccountable father. While it's unclear whether anything happened to Lauren, fans have extended their thoughts and prayers to Fetty and Turquoise in case of the worst. Given how little is known at the moment, the best things fans can do is wait for more solid information to become available.