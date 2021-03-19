Alexis Skyy Has Finally Revealed Her Baby Daddy's True Identity, and It's Not Fetty Wap

In a recent episode of The Kitchen Talk Podcast, Brandon discussed his journey of finding out he was Alexis Skyy’s real baby daddy . He explained that the idea of taking the paternity test was, “a private conversation and that it took a week to receive the results.”

However, Alexis reportedly told The Shade Room that she asked him to take a test over two years ago, and he only just now took it. Alexis did ultimately buy a car from Brandon Medford. and posted on her Instagram story that he sold her a car without plates, which is why this baby daddy drama is finally coming to light.

Fetty Wap , on the other hand, refused to take a paternity test, as was chronicled in Love & Hip Hop. He was there for Alexis when she was pregnant with Alaiyah, so many believed that he was the father.

However, Fetty Wap never actually confirmed to his fans that he was the baby daddy, and when rumors started that he was not the father in 2019, Alexis Skyy clapped back. Instead of denying the rumors, she put us all in our place when she said, “I have never not known who my child’s father is.”

She left it up to us to put the pieces together, and now we finally know the truth.