Car Broker Brandon Medford Is the Father of Alexis Skyy's Daughter, Not Fetty Wap

If you’re a bonafide Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood fan, then you know that one of the most controversial storylines was the love triangle between rapper Fetty Wap, Alexis Skyy, and Masika Kalysha. And while the two women almost came to blows on several occasions — due to Alexis being upset that Masika allegedly dated Fetty while they were in a relationship — the hatred between the two ladies has persisted over the years.

That said, Masika has always been very vocal about Fetty not fathering Alexis’ daughter, Alaiya. While Alexis has always said that the rapper was the father, it was just announced that car broker Brandon Medford is actually Alaiya’s dad. And since Brandon has not been a fixture on the reality television circuit, fans are interested in learning more about him — starting with his net worth, of course.

However, when it comes to Brandon's net worth, there is no way to really tell how much he’s raking in. While Celebpie reports that that PTG 365 was worth $1 million in its first year, things have elevated for the business since its debut. So, it’s safe to say that Brandon's net worth may be close to the $1 million mark.

According to Yahoo Finance , PTG 365 has earned thousands of clients nationwide since its founding in November 2017 and has even expanded into various cities, including Florida, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Not to mention, PTG 365 has an impressive celebrity clientele that includes rappers Rich the Kid, Swae Lee, Gucci Mane, and many more.

The automotive business has helped many people score the cars of their dreams — no matter their economic status or credit history.

Brandon may be a mystery to many people, but he is actually a big deal in the automotive industry. With the assistance of his friends, Dave Obaseki and Eric Whitehead, they founded PTG 365 (Price Too Good 365), per Celebpie .

Brandon is the father of reality star Alexis Skyy’s daughter, Alaiya.

If you’ve been keeping up with social media drama, then you probably learned that Brandon is the father of Alexis’ daughter, Alaiya. And while it's great that he's accepting responsibility and doing right by his child, the news has come with a lot of drama attached to it.

See, Alexis gave birth to Alaiya in January 2018. And throughout her pregnancy, she was vocal about her on-again, off-again boyfriend — rapper Fetty Wap — being the father of her child. However, Masika has always said that the “Trap Queen” rapper is not Alaiya’s dad.

Article continues below advertisement

And while many people were convinced that Masika was only saying that Fetty Wap was not the father because of their issues, Brandon has put the issue to bed.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent appearance on rapper Maino’s Kitchen Talk The Podcast, Brandon confirmed that he’s the father of Alaiya and said he didn’t know why it took Alexis so long to ask him for a paternity test.

Alexis Skyy harassed Masika and Fetty’s real children’s mothers all them years for that baby to not even be his!! — 4/8 🎈 (@cater2chanel) March 16, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

However, The Shade Room reports that Alexis completely denies his claim about the paternity test and says that she asked him to take the test two years ago.