Joyner Lucas Didn’t Expect Will Smith to Respond to His New Song "Will"

Although the success of “Will” has been phenomenal thus far, the song is just one single off of Joyner’s album, which is set to be released on March 27. The album, titled "ADHD," is Joyner’s first studio release. Getting Will, who has 44 million Instagram followers, to share the track on his social media can’t hurt promotion for the album, but “Will“ is getting plenty of buzz on its own.