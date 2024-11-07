Home > Entertainment > Music Diddy's Kids Sing Happy Birthday to Dad in Jail: Watch the Video "Think before you act; your kids will suffer. Praying for these kids," one Instagram user commented on the video. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 7 2024, 12:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children recently gathered to celebrate their father’s birthday in a heartfelt moment that touched many fans online. On Nov. 4, most of Diddy’s kids got together to sing happy birthday to their dad in jail over the phone. The video was posted by his son Justin via Instagram. and features six of Diddy’s seven children — Quincy, Justin, Christian, D'Lila, Jessie, and Love — coming together in person to support their dad.

His daughter Chance joined in on the celebration via a FaceTime call on a second phone. The tribute gave fans a glimpse into the family’s bond, even as they navigate the public challenges surrounding Diddy’s legal troubles. While many online praised the children’s strength, some had fewer positive things to say about the video. So, how did people respond to this precious birthday celebration? Keep reading as we take a closer look.

Source: Mega

Mixed reactions poured in as Diddy’s kids sing happy birthday to their dad in jail over the phone.

After Diddy’s children posted the video to Instagram it received both support and some skepticism. Many admired the unity displayed by his children, seeing it as a testament to their love and support of their father despite the circumstances.

"Regardless of what he did as a parent, he didn’t fail his children," one Instagram user commented. A second chimed in agreeing with this sentiment: "Regardless, they love their father, man! Just because our loved ones may do something crazy, it don’t take the love away! My heart goes out to them."

The video’s message of family togetherness resonated with many. "One thing y’all can’t say is his family not standing by him," a follower wrote, adding, "Love can conquer this." For these fans, the birthday call highlighted how the family is choosing to stand by Diddy. "He’s still a father, y’all," noted one Instagram user. "It’s crazy that y’all are mad that his kids still love him," another chimed in encouraging everyone to stop taking their frustrations out on his children.

Not everyone who dropped a comment on the video had positive things to say. Some questioned how he was able to make such a personal call behind bars. Others pointed out that he really should have considered his children as they are the ones suffering most in this situation.

His family remains a source of strength and support amid his legal battles.

Diddy’s ongoing legal situation has placed his family directly under the public’s watchful eye. His children, however, remain strong and united in supporting their father during this difficult time. According to People, there hasn’t been a moment where his family has faltered in their support of him. In fact, his children even released a statement defending their father.

“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family,” his children penned in a statement via Instagram.

