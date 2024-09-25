Home > Entertainment Diddy's Children With Kim Porter Address the "Simply Untrue" Rumors About Her Death Diddy and Kim Porter's four children said they "are deeply saddened" about the rumors surrounding their parents. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 25 2024, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ladykp

Sean "Diddy" Combs' son, Quincy Brown, and his other children with the late Kim Porter are setting the record straight about her death and unauthorized memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim's 13-year relationship with Diddy resurfaced when a book, Kim's Lost Words, detailed allegations of abuse. Their children are now saying enough is enough.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy's son, Quincy, posted a statement addressing claims about Kim Porter's book and death.

On Sept. 24, 2024, Quincy published an Instagram statement on his main timeline. The Star actor also tagged the accounts of Diddy and Kim's other children: Christian Combs and twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs. The statement opened with them sharing they decided to speak out after seeing "So many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship." They also confirmed Kim had nothing to do with the release of Kim's Lost Words.

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue," the siblings wrote. "She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves." The statement refutes producer and publisher Chris Todd's claims that the book, which was released on Sept. 6, 2024, was shared with members of the model's inner circle via a flash drive. The siblings said Todd was a "friend" of Kim's before her death.

Article continues below advertisement

Quincy and the siblings also addressed the rumors swirling surrounding their mother's death. In the years since she passed, many associated with her, including her ex and Quincy's biological father, Al B. Sure!, have suggested Diddy was somehow involved. However, the siblings insisted the real story behind her death is painful enough without the added speculation. "The cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play," they explained.