Distractify
Home > Entertainment

Diddy's Children With Kim Porter Address the "Simply Untrue" Rumors About Her Death

Diddy and Kim Porter's four children said they "are deeply saddened" about the rumors surrounding their parents.

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Published Sept. 25 2024, 11:41 a.m. ET

(l-r): Kim Porter and Diddy with their kids and Diddy's mom, Janice Combs
Source: Instagram/@ladykp

Sean "Diddy" Combs' son, Quincy Brown, and his other children with the late Kim Porter are setting the record straight about her death and unauthorized memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim's 13-year relationship with Diddy resurfaced when a book, Kim's Lost Words, detailed allegations of abuse. Their children are now saying enough is enough.

Diddy with his children during a Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Diddy's son, Quincy, posted a statement addressing claims about Kim Porter's book and death.

On Sept. 24, 2024, Quincy published an Instagram statement on his main timeline. The Star actor also tagged the accounts of Diddy and Kim's other children: Christian Combs and twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs. The statement opened with them sharing they decided to speak out after seeing "So many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship."

They also confirmed Kim had nothing to do with the release of Kim's Lost Words.

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue," the siblings wrote. "She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves."

The statement refutes producer and publisher Chris Todd's claims that the book, which was released on Sept. 6, 2024, was shared with members of the model's inner circle via a flash drive. The siblings said Todd was a "friend" of Kim's before her death.

Article continues below advertisement

Quincy and the siblings also addressed the rumors swirling surrounding their mother's death. In the years since she passed, many associated with her, including her ex and Quincy's biological father, Al B. Sure!, have suggested Diddy was somehow involved. However, the siblings insisted the real story behind her death is painful enough without the added speculation.

"The cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play," they explained.

Kim and Diddy's children added that they hope their speaking out will push the public to leave their mother's legacy alone as their father's legal troubles continue.

"We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives," they wrote. "Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.”

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Is There More to the Story? Revisiting Songs Mentioning Diddy

The Tragic Truth About Diddy and Kim Porter's Love Story

Diddy's Relationship History Through the Years: A Timeline

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.