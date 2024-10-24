Home > Entertainment Diddy's Son Quincy Launching Vlog to Share Family Updates Despite Legal Woes Diddy makes an appearance shirtless in the pre-recorded footage. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 24 2024, 4:18 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Justin Combs, Diddy, King Combs, and Quincy Brown.

In what is described as a mix between a vlog and a reality show, Diddy's son Quincy Brown is set to launch a new show featuring his family amid their legal woes. Titled, "It's Just a Vlog," Diddy can be seen in the pre-recorded footage appearing shirtless on one of the family's vacations before his arrest in September 2024.

Many people are divided about Quincy's decision to launch the vlog on his YouTube channel given the timing, and the many allegations of sexual assault against his famous father. So, what is the show about? Keep reading to find out.

In a trailer for 'It's Just a Vlog' Quincy says his family is just like yours.

On October 23, Quincy dropped a trailer for his latest project on YouTube, where he currently has 215K subscribers. Most of Diddy's kids can be seen in the video, including Quincy, King Combs, Justin Combs, and his twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila. "My life is just like yours... well, kind of," Quincy says in a voice-over. "It's actually never as it seems. I'm always doing something... always. And that's what makes his life a journey."

The vlog is set to premiere on Sunday, October 27 at 4 p.m. EST. In the preview for "vlog," footage shows Quincy bragging about having $4.6 million, bikini-clad women, and Quincy and Justin in a car without a driver. As expected, many of his followers don't think launching a vlog is a good idea at the moment.

"How does this guy think this is the time to double down on nonsense...smh," one person commented on YouTube before another added, "I don't think this is a good idea. Focus more on your acting career, singing, college, and making your own mark in the world. Ya'll don't need more spotlight for ppl to continue to judge your father. Make power moves under the radar." A third chimed in, "This is sick and disgusting. Don't try to humanize yourselves now. This is not the right move considering everything that's happening. Read the room."

Quincy and the rest of the Combs kids have been defending Diddy since his arrest.

Despite all the allegations being made against Diddy, his kids have released multiple statements defending the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder. "The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media," the kids said in a joint statement on Instagram.

"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD." Diddy's mother Janice Combs also defended her son, writing, "Watching the world make jokes and laugh at my son’s life crumbling before our eyes is something I can never forget,” said Janice Combs. “It is truly agonizing to watch the world turn against my son so quickly and easily over lies and misconceptions, without ever hearing his side or affording him the opportunity to present his side."