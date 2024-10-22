Home > Entertainment Diddy's Children Have Put out a Joint Statement About Their Dad's Arrest: "We Hold Onto the Truth" "We miss you and love you, dad." By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 22 2024, 1:38 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@quincy

Content warning: This article mentions sexual abuse, including toward minors. While the public has been busy scrutinizing the life and crimes of Sean "Diddy" Combs, his family and loved ones have been left to deal with the devastating backlash. Over the course of the past month, several of Diddy's family members, including his mom, have spoken out in support of the disgraced music executive, who has been facing accusations of sex trafficking, child sexual abuse, and more.

Now, Diddy's children — of which he has seven — have released a joint statement via Instagram addressing their father's recent controversies. Here's what they had to say.

Diddy's kids have put out a statement about their dad.

Via the Instagram page of Quincy Taylor Brown, Diddy's adopted son whose parents are the late Kim Porter and Al B. Sure, Diddy's seven children released a joint statement addressing their dad's arrest and the plethora of shocking accusations and charges against him. "The past month has devastated our family," they said.

"Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media," the statement continued. They then spoke to Diddy directly: "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family." The statement concluded, "We miss you and love you, dad."

They aren't the only ones to stick by Diddy's side in the wake of his arrest and investigation. The rapper's mother, Janice Combs, also released a statement supporting her son. "It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies," she shared via her attorney. "My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side."