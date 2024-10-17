Home > Entertainment Diddy's Former Chief of Staff Kristina Khorram "Would Know Everything" About His Exploits Kristina is being called "Diddy's Ghislaine Maxwell." By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 17 2024, 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/@diddy

Content warning: This article mentions sexual abuse of minors. In the wake of Diddy's arrest, many folks in his inner circle have been implicated in his crimes, as well. From high-profile celebrities like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis — who recently shared that they may be moving to Europe, which isn't suspicious at all — to Diddy's close personal friends, family, and colleagues.

The latest name to hit the spotlight in connection to Diddy's unscrupulous exploits is Kristina Khorram, who served as the Chief of Staff at Combs Enterprises and was also one of Diddy's top advisers. In recent statements from someone close to Diddy's legal proceedings, claims have been made that not only did Kristina know all about Diddy's crimes, but that she actually helped him carry out his misdeeds, and was even allegedly the mastermind behind it all. Here's what we know.

Who is Kristina Khorram?

Kristina Khorram worked under Combs Enterprises for over 10 years and was promoted to Chief of Staff in 2020, according to her now-deleted LinkedIn profile. Diddy introduced her to fans via his Facebook page in 2021: "Kristina, aka KK, keeps everything in my life and my business running," he said. "She’s been my right hand for the last eight years and has consistently proven to execute and get s--t done. Don’t know how I’d function without her."

However, a source claiming to be involved in the current legal proceedings has suggested that Kristina acted as Diddy's "manipulator in chief," per the New York Post. They added, "If anybody is gatekeeper, Kristina would know everything."

Though Kristina has not been explicitly named in any of the documents brought against Diddy as of writing, the musician was alleged to use several "high-ranking supervisors" to “carry out, facilitate and cover up his abuse and commercial sex [ring]," according to the official federal indictment.

𝙇𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙚𝙨 & 𝙂𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣 𝙄 𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙚 𝙏𝙤 𝙔𝙤𝙪: 𝙠𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙖 𝙠𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙖𝙢



𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙋. 𝘿𝙞𝙙𝙙𝙮 👀 pic.twitter.com/PW4KtCcZja — Ariel (@Prolotario1) September 19, 2024

As a refresher, Diddy has been charged with sex-trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, along with hundreds of other accusations against him from various sources.

According to the indictment, said "high-ranking supervisors" would facilitate Diddy's infamous "Freak Offs," including ordering prostitutes and "stocking the hotel rooms in advance with the required ... supplies [like] controlled substances, baby oil lubricant, extra linens, [and] lighting.”

Now, folks are comparing Kristina to Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of child sex trafficking in connection to Jeffrey Epstein in 2021. In fact, Ghislaine was reported to be Jeffrey's "recruiter," who would organize and assist in his sexual abuse of minors. Ghislaine was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for her heavy involvement in his crimes; she has since filed for an appeal, but it was denied in 2024.

As for Kristina, only time will tell whether she will be pursued for her alleged connection to Diddy's crimes. As of writing, neither she nor Diddy have commented on this speculation.