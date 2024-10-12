Distractify
Kanye West Sued by Former Assistant Who Says He Drugged and Raped Her at a Diddy Party

Pisciotta sued West in June 2024 for sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

Published Oct. 12 2024, 2:01 p.m. ET

Content Warning: This article mentions sexual assault.

Rapper Kanye West's former assistant is accusing the "Heartless" performer of drugging and raping her before she was hired and later wrongfully terminated her.

An 88-page lawsuit from West's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, details the alleged assault and how West allegedly casually admitted to the crimes.

Kanye West's assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, alleges he drugged and raped her at one of Sean "Diddy" Combs's parties.

In Pisciotta's lawsuit, the influencer and OnlyFans star claims West admitted to drugging and raping her years before he hired her on as an assistant. She recalls that the incident happened at a party held by West's friend, Sean "Diddy" Combs. Pisciotta says West handed her a drink at the party, causing her to eventually feel "disoriented" and in a "highly impaired state."

She says she believed a studio assistant was the one who drugged her, but thought she left the party unscathed.

Pisciotta learned the truth while working for West. According to the lawsuit, Kim Kardashian alleged that West and Pisciotta were sleeping together. When Pisciotta wanted to clarify things with Kardashian, West implied that she would be lying because "We did kind of hook up a little one time," referring to Combs's party.

"[West] then immediately proceeded to reminisce about the time he was referring to... where he "hooked up" with [Pisciotta] after she had been drugged," the lawsuit states.

Pisciotta states she told West she didn't remember the events from that night, which he allegedly laughed off and said "Women love to say they don't remember," and changed the subject.

West eventually fired her in 2022. She says the firing occurred after promising her a $4 million a year salary. He also allegedly reneged on a $3 million severance payout to the model upon firing her.

Pisciotta's lawsuit also accuses West of being open to her about sex trafficking women, wanting to sleep with his wife Bianca Censori's mother while he watched, and sending her multiple anti-semetic texts.

West's team has yet to comment on the allegations.

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.

