You'd Be Shocked to Learn Just How Much Kanye West Is Paying in Child Support

After a string of major falling-outs with the likes of Adidas and Gap, Ye's net worth has seemingly plummeted in 2022. According to Forbes, who previously pegged Ye as one of the richest hip-hop artists on the planet, his net worth has been slashed to $400 million in 2022. It's worth noting, however, that Ye has constantly disputed Forbes's claims about his net worth for years, claiming it was billions higher than the publication's previously-estimated valuation of his net worth at roughly $1.5 billion.