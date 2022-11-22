Julia Fox Recently Opened up on TikTok About Why She Dated Ye, fka Kanye West

Julia's private life has been a fixture of media attention for some time now, but to truly understand the scope of her romantic history, all of her partners must be taken into account.

Firstly, Julia was married to private pilot Peter Artemiev from 2018 until 2020. In an interview with GQ after their split, Julia said "We're nice, but we're not together. He's still a friend of mine. I'm sure he'd prefer it to be more, but that's not going to happen."