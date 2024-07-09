Home > Entertainment Julia Fox's Child, Valentino, Goes Wherever She Does Julia has no shame in hoping her son becomes a bona fide "Nepo Baby." By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 9 2024, Published 11:17 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Model and author Julia Fox is an open book about most things going on in her life. In July 2024, the Uncut Gems star shared that there's still more sides to her the world doesn't know. In a TikTok post, Julia revealed that she's a lesbian and revealed that she secretly "hated" her past boyfriends. Kanye West included. She also noted that it "won't happen again" and that she was now fully living in her truth.

Julia's social media confession shocked fans who mostly saw her date men. One of those relationships resulted in her being a mom to her true love, her son, Valentino. Here's what we know about Julia Fox's child and how motherhood changed her for the better.

Who is Julia Fox's child, Valentino?

Julia's life changed forever when she became a mom to her son, Valentino. Her first child was born on Jan. 17, 2021 to her and her ex-husband, Peter Artemiev, who works as a private pilot. The pair were married in 2018 and divorced shortly after their son was born in 2021.

As a single mom, Julia involves Valentino in her high-profile world. In May 2024, she told Variety she wants him to embrace being a "Nepo baby" and has already introduced him to the lifestyle by bringing him to fashion shows, red carpet events, music video sets; you name it!

“It’s like I have this very highly coveted thing [and] I want to share that with my son,” she told the outlet. “We need him to be a nepo baby, and he needs to own it too.”