Azealia Banks and Julia Fox Exchange Screenshots in Messy Instagram Feud

Following Julia announcing she and Ye parted ways, several outlets claimed the 32-year-old was spotted crying in Los Angeles. In response, she shared a statement on her Instagram story.

"Y'all would love if I [were] soooo upset!" she wrote for her 1.2 million followers to see. "The media would love to paint a picture of me, a sad, lonely woman crying on a plane by myself, but it's NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am, which is a No. 1 hustler."