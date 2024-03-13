Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had an Emotional Rollercoaster of a Relationship Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West just two years after they welcomed their youngest child via surrogate. By Pretty Honore Mar. 13 2024, Published 8:13 a.m. ET Source: Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Love, sometimes, is a losing game. However, this hasn’t been the case for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who have been trending ever since their relationship began. Although Kim and Kanye's drawn-out divorce dominated the headlines for as long as many of us can remember, it seems that both parties have finally moved on.

Kanye tied the knot with his now-wife, Bianca Censori in 2022, quieting rumors that he may one day reunite with his ex-wife, while Kim has a pretty riveting love life of her own. Although Kim and Kanye's rollercoaster ride of a relationship has been over for years now, we can’t help but remember the good times. From their first encounter and lavish wedding to their divorce and custody battle — here’s a comprehensive timeline of the notorious Kimye saga.

The early 2000s: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s love story begins.

Source: Chris Weeks/WireImage

According to Kim, she and Kanye first met around 2002 or 2003 by way of their mutual friend, Brandy Norwood. Kim was around when Kanye and Brandy collaborated on their single, “Talk About Our Love.” While Kim and Kanye crossed paths “a few times,” it wasn’t until later that the two connected romantically.

2011: Kim and Kanye reunite strike up a romance in the City of Love.

Source: Michel Dufour/WireImage

Shortly after her split from then-husband Kris Humphries, Kim said that she was feeling “down and low” so to make her feel better, Kanye invited her to his fashion show in Paris. It was there that Kim says she “fell madly in love” with the rapper. "He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So, I went there, and I stayed with him, and that's where we started dating,” she said on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

2012: Kim and Kanye announce that they are expecting their first child.

Source: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Kim and Kanye kept their romance under wraps for months before confirming their relationship to the public. Despite being spotted showing PDA on more than one occasion, the two insisted that they were only friends. In December 2012, Kanye announced news that he and Kim were having a baby in front of a crowd of fans at a concert in New Jersey.

2013: Kanye pops the question!

Source: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2013 was a big year for KimYe. Kim sported her baby bump at the Met Gala in April and their eldest daughter, North West, was born just two months later. In October, Kanye got down on one knee and asked Kim to marry him in a viral proposal at AT&T Park in California.

2014: Kim and Kanye get married in Europe.

Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images

To tie the knot, Kim and Kanye returned to the city where their love story first began: Paris. After a bougie brunch and rehearsal dinner, the couple flew to Italy, where they exchanged rings in front of an audience of their closest family and friends.

2021: Kim confirms trouble in paradise with divorce filing.

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom

Following their wedding overseas, Kim and Kanye welcomed three more children. The couple welcomed their eldest son, Saint, in 2015 while Chicago and Pslam were born in 2018 and 2019 via surrogate. However, just two years after their youngest child was born, news broke that Kim filed for divorce.

2022: Kim and Kanye’s divorce is finalized.

Source: Gotham/GC Images