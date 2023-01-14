Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian Source: Getty Images Kim Kardashian’s Kanye West Marriage News Reaction Leaves Fans Guessing By Melissa Willets Jan. 14 2023, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

New year, new marriage? It’s been reported that Ye, A.K.A. Kanye West, has said “I do” to a new woman, who works for his company, Yeezy. Of course, now fans want to know how his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, the mom of their four kids together, is feeling about her former spouse making things official with someone else following their pricey divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

While at time of writing Kim has not directly addressed Ye getting hitched, the mega-influencer shared some rather intriguing Instagram posts. Here’s what we can glean of her reaction to the Kanye marriage news thus far.

Kim Kardashian’s Kanye West marriage news reaction is a bit obscure.

Source: Getty Images; Instagram/@biancacensori_ Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Although Ye is yet to confirm that he is officially married to Kim lookalike Bianca Censori, TMZ reports that the new couple was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, with the rapper wearing a band on his left ring finger.

Article continues below advertisement

The outlet reports that according to sources, the embattled celebrity and the Australian architectural designer for Yeezy engaged in a wedding ceremony of some kind, but were yet to make their union legal. In the wake of that jaw-dropping headline hitting the internet, Kim took to Instagram to drop a few hints about her reaction via her Stories.

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, according to Glamour the SKIMS founder posted, “I'm in my quiet girl era, I don't have much to say. Just much to do.” She also cryptically wrote, “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you,” and “People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West certainly moved on quickly after his divorce from Kim, but she’s not mad about it.

Before it was revealed that Ye and Bianca were allegedly married, on New Year’s Eve of 2022, the skincare mogul made it clear that she was not hating on anyone via an Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

This post may also have been a celebration of sorts, since although Kim filed for divorce from Ye in January of 2021, their separation was only made final at the end of November of the following year, per Cosmopolitan.

Meanwhile, Kim enjoyed a high-profile relationship with SNL alum Pete Davidson, which has since ended, and Ye dated a string of women, from Chaney Jones to Julia Fox, with many of the ladies also bearing a striking resemblance to his ex-wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim has other things to deal with outside of Ye’s marriage.

In addition to focusing on parenting her four kids with Ye, with the reality star saying she is not currently looking to date while appearing on LIVE With Kelly & Ryan, Kim has a lot going on in her personal life beyond worrying about her ex’s romantic status.