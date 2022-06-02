Kim Kardashian’s Revamped Skin Care Collection Is Already Getting Slammed on Social Media
In the nearly two years since Kim Kardashian chose to divorce Kanye West after six years of marriage, she’s shared multiple updates with her fans. The Kardashians star’s relationship with Pete Davidson is still going strong, and he reportedly adores her kids with Kanye.
Kim also passed her baby bar exam in 2021 and is halfway done with law school. On Kim’s reality show, she talks about making strides without her ex, including a campaign with Balenciaga and earning millions through SKIMS.
Amid her ongoing separation from Kanye, Kim announced a business venture that stamps her independence from the marriage. She decided to shut down her beauty brands — KKW (Kim Kardashian West) Beauty and KKW Fragrance — and is starting fresh.
Here’s what you need to know about Kim’s new skin care line.
Kim Kardashian’s psoriasis diagnosis inspired her passion for skin care.
Kim announced her skin care line, SKKN BY KIM, in June 2022. In the brand’s press release for its June 21 launch, she wrote that her own health struggles inspired the brand. Many Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will recall Kim getting diagnosed with psoriasis on the show. The skin care condition can cause dry, irritating rashes across one’s body.
She explained that after her diagnosis, she relentlessly searched for ways to heal her complexion and soon learned the ins and outs of the business.
“What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skin care discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it," Kim shared in the press release, per Harper's Bazaar. "Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise — and I knew I had to share my learnings."
In addition to her press release, a promotional photo shoot gave fans a sneak peek of Skkn’s products, including nude-colored packaging. Kim’s line includes several everyday skin care options like a cleanser, toner, vitamin C8 serum, and an exfoliator. According to Allure, the line’s nine-step line was intentional, as Kim wanted to stay authentic to her skin care routine.
As for the price, beauty lovers should expect to splurge a little while shopping on Skkn’s website. The prices of the current lineup of products are as follows:
- cleanser: $43 / refill: $37
- toner: $45 / refill: $38
- exfoliator: $55 / refill: $47
- hyaluronic acid serum: $90 / refill: $77
- vitamin C8 serum: $90 / refill: $77
- face cream: $85 / refill: $72
- eye cream: $75 / refill: $64
- vitamin C oil drops: $95 / refill: $81
- hydrating night oil: $95 / refill: $81
Kim Kardashian received backlash for SKKN BY KIM hours after announcing the launch.
Kim has described her latest skin care line as something she started “from scratch.” However, social media almost instantly debunked her statement once they saw the brand’s name on Twitter. Apparently, Lori Harvey gave her skin care line — which launched in January 2022 —the title SKN by LH, and it’s only missing the extra K. For some fans, the alleged name snag is another example of her "stealing" trends from Black women.
Lori has yet to address the similarities between SKN by LH and SKKN BY KIM publicly. Kim has also decided to stay quiet, but she’s proven before that she’s not opposed to a name swap.
In 2020, the mother of four received backlash from the Asian community for initially calling her shapewear line Kimono. After apologizing for her error, Kim relaunched the brand as SKIMS.