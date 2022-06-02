Kim Kardashian’s Revamped Skin Care Collection Is Already Getting Slammed on Social Media

She explained that after her diagnosis, she relentlessly searched for ways to heal her complexion and soon learned the ins and outs of the business.

“What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skin care discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it," Kim shared in the press release, per Harper's Bazaar. "Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise — and I knew I had to share my learnings."