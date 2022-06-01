Did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up? Fans Have Questions
The whirlwind romance of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian has sparked tons of conversation since they started dating. Kim and Pete’s relationship was confirmed in Oct. 2021, after they met on the set of Saturday Night Live. She hosted an episode of the show and they filmed a skit together that included a passionate kiss.
Fans have been rooting for Kim and Pete to have a long-lasting relationship after her marriage with Kanye West fell apart. She filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021 and has since been very vocal about wanting to move on with her life. There’s a reason people think Kim and Pete are over though. Let’s take a deep dive.
Did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up?
The real reason fans are worried about the status of Kim and Pete’s relationship is that she posted a gorgeous series of photos on May 31, 2022. The caption of her picture has fans a tad bit concerned. She wrote, “Bad news – nothing last forever. Good news – nothing last forever.” Is Kim's cryptic caption about her relationship not lasting forever?
Khloé Kardashian seemingly added fuel to the fire after leaving a comment that says, “When did this happen?!" The comment has raked in thousands of likes and comments from people questioning whether or not Kim's caption has something to do with her breaking things off with Pete.
As of now, Kim hasn’t released any statements about becoming a single woman. Pete hasn't said anything about a breakup either. It’s safe to assume they’re still together until one or the other says something different.
How are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson doing lately?
According to Us Weekly, Kim and Pete are going strong right now. In fact, they’ve even decided to travel overseas together –– which is a major step in any relationship. They were spotted walking the streets of London, arm in arm on May 31, 2022. On May 29, just a few days prior, Kim posted a bunch of PDA-filled videos with Pete on her Instagram story.
One of the cutest recent highlights of their relationship is that they’ve now got matching hair. Kim and Pete are both rocking bleach blonde locks on top of their heads right now, showing the world that they’re totally in sync. Being in a happy, healthy relationship is something Kim has always prioritized.
She talked about her relationship with Pete on Good Morning America saying, “I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them." It’s obvious that she’s not the only one taking the relationship seriously either.
Pete is totally obsessed with covering his body in tattoos, and some of his latest ink art revolves around Kim and her children. Not only does he have her name branded on his chest, but he also has “my girl is a lawyer" tattooed on his clavicle. Another tattoo he dedicated to Kim is the “KNSCP" lettering on his collarbone. The letters are believed to be in honor of Kim and her four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.