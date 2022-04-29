What Does Kanye West Think of 'The Kardashians' on Hulu?By Elizabeth Randolph
Apr. 29 2022, Published 9:05 a.m. ET
As Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce drama intensifies almost weekly, some fans are excited to see the estranged couple pre-Pete Davidson. In the pilot episode of the new show, The Kardashians, Kim explains how she and Kanye are adjusting to their separation and co-parenting relationship. During Kimye’s seven-year marriage, they had four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
Although Kim and Kanye seemingly put their issues aside for the family, the "Donda" rapper has criticized his ex-wife’s parenting decisions and priorities amid their separation. So how does Kanye feel about The Kardashians?
What does Kanye West think of 'The Kardashians'?
Kanye expressed his feelings regarding how Kim dressed their young daughters before The Kardashians aired. After posting and deleting a comment on his Instagram page stating Chicago looked “too grown in a picture,” the Yeezy designer also slammed his ex over North. Kanye took issue with allowing North to post on her and Kim's joint TikTok page. In one video, the eldest Kardashian West appeared to be wearing makeup, something the couple has debated about in the past.
Kanye also went on Instagram Live in January 2022 and claimed Kim wouldn’t give him access to Chicago’s birthday party. Since then, he’s made multiple social media posts about Kim and songs about beating up her boyfriend. Due to the drama, it was unclear if Kanye or the kids would be a part of The Kardashians.
However, in Season 1, Episode 3, the “Gold Digger” artist makes a cameo on the show. Kanye gifts Kim a Gucci suitcase at her Saturday Night Live taping in one scene.
Although the package seems random, the SKIMS founder explains the significance of her ex’s gesture. The Grammy winner spoke to Kim’s ex, Ray J, about getting their full 2002 sex tape.
"He met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me," Kim says in her confessional. “I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids. … I'm just, like, so emotional because of it."
Kim Kardashian said she wished Kanye West handled their split “privately.”
Kanye’s appearance on The Kardashians came before Kim began dating her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Although they had seen each other on several occasions, the romance began following her appearance on SNL. Kim later told Amanda Hirsch of Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that their kiss in one sketch gave her a “zing” for Pete.
Despite reportedly leaving the venue long before Kim and Pete’s televised smooch, Kanye took the act personally.
“How you gonna bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?” the rapper said in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked.
Kim and Pete reportedly started dating after SNL and didn’t become official until November 2021. However, that hasn’t stopped Kanye from threatening Pete via text and social media. In February 2022, Kim released a statement on her Instagram stories stating how Kanye’s hurtful actions have affected their family. The SKIMS founder also said that, despite them living a highly publicized life, she wished Kanye kept their conversations within the family.
“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” Kim said in an interview with Variety. “But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately.”
Catch new episodes of The Kardashians Thursdays at midnight on Hulu.