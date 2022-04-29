Kanye also went on Instagram Live in January 2022 and claimed Kim wouldn’t give him access to Chicago’s birthday party. Since then, he’s made multiple social media posts about Kim and songs about beating up her boyfriend. Due to the drama, it was unclear if Kanye or the kids would be a part of The Kardashians.

However, in Season 1, Episode 3, the “Gold Digger” artist makes a cameo on the show. Kanye gifts Kim a Gucci suitcase at her Saturday Night Live taping in one scene.