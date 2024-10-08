Home > Entertainment The Evolution of Bianca Censori's Style Before Her Relationship With Kanye West Was there a time that Bianca Censori dressed normal? Find out! By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 8 2024, 2:42 p.m. ET Source: LinkedIn/Bianca Censori;Mega

If you haven’t heard, we are still living in the “free the nipple” era, and while many are thrilled about it, there has to be a line drawn somewhere, right? After all, leaving a little to the imagination never hurt anyone! But when it comes to Australian model and architectural designer Bianca Censori, no outfit is off-limits — even if it means baring her booty.

Remember the gray bra and itty-bitty silver skirt she wore out in Los Angeles while Kanye West rocked his usual black hoodie and trousers? Let’s just say the cheeks were clearly visible, and Bianca seemed completely unbothered by it. Although Bianca has become notorious for pushing the limits with her daring ensembles, she wasn’t always dressing like she was preparing for a trek through the desert. So, what was Bianca's style like before Kanye?

Bianca Censori didn't always wear barely there clothing. Check out her style before Kanye West.

When comparing Bianca's style before Kanye to her time with the rapper, the transformation is dramatic. Before Kanye, Bianca sported long brunette hair and a style similar to that of Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children. Take a look at this photo of Bianca (below) heading to the Balenciaga fashion show in 2022, possibly before she and Kanye got serious. Bianca and Kanye are believed to have started dating in early 2023.

Not only did Bianca have longer hair before hitting it off with Kanye, but she also wore more modest clothing. The outfit pictured above, along with others she wore in the past, has been compared to styles Kim would wear, which is yet another comparison people are using to suggest why Kanye was attracted to Bianca.

Since dating Kanye, though rumors started swirling in October 2024 that the two have split, Bianca swapped her long, luscious brown locks for a platinum blonde pixie cut. While the pixie cut has stuck, her hair is now back to brown.

Bianca Censori’s style blends a touch of Yeezy with a sultry vibe and a hint of effortless comfort.

The Yeezy style is known for its monochrome, neutral colors — grays and browns — and extremes in fit, ranging from very loose to super tight. Perhaps Bianca adopted this style, or intertwined it with her own, since she has been working as the architectural designer for Yeezy since November 2020, according to her LinkedIn.

It didn’t take long for Bianca to land a job at Yeezy after graduating from the University of Melbourne in 2020 with a Master of Architecture. She also received her Bachelor of Architecture from the same school in 2017.