Singer Niykee Heaton Claims Diddy and Kanye West Tried to Sexually Assault Her at 19

Content warning: This article mentions sexual abuse. Amid Sean "Diddy" Combs's1 arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering, singer Niykee Heaton is sharing her truth about a harmful encounter between them.

In a viral Instagram Live post, Heaton accused Diddy and his hip-hop peer, Ye, formerly Kanye West, of attempted sexual assault. Here's what she's said.

Nikyee Heaton claims she escaped Diddy and Ye's sexual assault attempt.

In her September 2024 Instagram Live, Heaton filmed herself discussing Combs and West allegedly trying to assault her sexually. She explains in the Live that she was invited to a studio session with them when she was 19, following the success of her song "Bad Intentions" featuring Migos and OG Parker. Heaton says she attended the session with her female manager and noticed right away that something was off, stating both Combs and West appeared "off their s--t" on substances like alcohol and drugs.

Heaton says that Combs and West offered her and her manager a drink. She immediately noticed they possibly slipped drugs into their drinks and says she tried to warn her manager but was too late.

Eventually, her inebriated manager and nine other women in the studio left for the bathroom, leaving Heaton alone with Combs, West, and several other men, including West's cousin. She then reveals that the music moguls tried to persuade her to remove her clothes.

When she refused, the rappers allegedly tried taking her shirt off. "This is the part that for long as I live, I'll never f--king forget," Heaton says. "It isn't actually the aspect of being sexually assaulted. That's not what haunts me. ... It's as if these two grown men were pawing at me and trying to take my clothes off. I look over to this man asking for help, and I literally mouth the word 'help,' and we lock eyes, and he looks away."

The singer says she was able to get out of the studio with her manager. Heaton also noted she didn't share her story for clout but as a cautionary tale to girls and women trying to get into the music business.