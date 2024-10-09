Home > Entertainment > Music > Beyoncé Piers Morgan Apologizes to Beyoncé and Jay-Z for "Totally False" Claims After Lawyers Get Involved Piers also removed Jaguar Wright's comments about the couple from the Oct. 2 'Uncensored' episode. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 9 2024, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Broadcaster Piers Morgan doesn't want to feel the Queen's wrath, Queen Bey that is — on Tuesday, Oct. 8, he took to his platform to apologize to Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The apology came after singer Jaguar Wright made several allegations about the power couple on Piers's YouTube show, Uncensored. Here's how he made amends.

Piers Morgan admits Jaguar Wright's claims about Beyoncé and Jay-Z are "totally false."

On Uncensored, Piers directly apologized to Jay-Z and Beyoncé after Jaguar accused the couple of having hundreds of sexual assault victims and stated Jay was just as much of a "monster" as Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was arrested in September 2024 for multiple charges, including federal sex trafficking and racketeering. Piers opened his Oct. 8 show by saying he received a legal letter from Beyoncé and Jay-Z's camp and decided to publicly admit his journalistic error.

"Jaguar, unexpectedly, made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview," he shared with his audience. "As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have. Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were ‘totally false’ and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview.”

Piers added that cutting the allegations from the interview wasn't something he took "lightly," but decided it was best to remove Jaguar's comments for legal reasons. "Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored but like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too," he admitted. "And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”