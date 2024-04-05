Home > Entertainment > Music > Beyoncé Did Beyoncé File for Divorce From Jay-Z? Relax, Jayoncé Isn't Going Anywhere Beyoncé stayed with Jay-Z after he confessed the secrets about his affair, but recent rumors speculate that Bey's finally had enough. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 5 2024, Published 6:02 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the ceaseless whirlwind of celebrity news, few stories have captured as much attention as the rumored split between music power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Recent reports and social media speculation have fueled a frenzy of claims about their marital status, with some sources suggesting that Beyoncé has decided to file for divorce following allegations linking Jay-Z to criminal activities associated with Diddy.

But, we're here to get to the bottom of the Beyoncé and Jay-Z rumors. Read on for everything we know.

Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z started dating in 2002 and tied the knot in 2008. The couple's relationship has weathered its share of storms, most notably in 2017 when Jay-Z publicly admitted to infidelity — a revelation that shocked fans worldwide. Despite this betrayal, Beyoncé chose to stand by her husband, a decision that underscored the depth of her commitment to their marriage.

Amid the current swirl of divorce rumors, several conflicting reports have emerged. A video from April 4, 2024, on YouTube dramatically announced that "Beyoncé DUMPS Jay Z After Feds Link Him To Diddy's Crimes," suggesting a definitive end to their marital saga. According to the video, Beyoncé has decided to end her marriage with Jay-Z following allegations from 50 Cent connecting him to criminal activities associated with Diddy.

However, a search of the Harris County District Clerk's Office records reveals there has been no record of a divorce filing between the Houston-residing couple. The Harris County District Clerk's Office, under the leadership of Marilyn Burgess, is responsible for maintaining a wide array of legal documents, including those related to civil, family, and criminal courts within the county.

Beyoncé's still fighting for her marriage, even after Jay-Z's affairs.

Despite the rumors about Jay-Z and Beyoncé divorcing, the two are still working hard for their marriage. They faced a significant test when Jay-Z admitted to infidelity. This confession came to light in his 2017 album "4:44," where Jay-Z expressed remorse and reflected on the impact of his actions on their marriage, per Koimoi.

In addressing the infidelity publicly, Beyoncé has utilized both her music and platforms like Vogue to express her hurt and betrayal. A source close to the couple revealed to OK! magazine in March 2024 that Beyoncé's decision to bring up the cheating serves as a reminder to Jay-Z of his actions, suggesting that "it’s like he’ll never live it down." However, the same insider emphasized that leaving Jay-Z is not an option for Beyoncé.