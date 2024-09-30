Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Beyoncé Is Facing a Glut of Instagram Comments Accusing Her of Working With Diddy The comments may or may not be coming from real people. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 30 2024, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Following the arrest of Sean "Diddy" Combs for a variety of assault and trafficking charges, there has been some expectation that many in Hollywood would ultimately get caught up in the aftermath. Everyone from Lebron James to Beyonce herself has been casually implicated in connection to Diddy, suggesting that they were somehow involved or knew what he was doing.

Beyoncé, in particular, has faced a wave of allegations, including comments posted to her Instagram page that suggest she knows something. Here's what we know about why her page has been flooded, and whether there was any connection.

What is up with the "she knows" comments on Beyoncé's Instagram?

The 43-year-old singer's page was recently flooded with comments suggesting that she is guilty of something, although many of them aren't clear on what exactly that something is. "How can people support this artist after all she has done?" one comment read. "Hope your secret reveal soon," another added. "YOU KNOW THAT WE KNOW," a third said.

These comments, which are likely some combination of bots and real people, make it clear that at least some believe that she will eventually be implicated in the entire Diddy saga. Some commenters have also suggested that her husband Jay-Z was involved, but it's once again unclear how. Some have suggested that these celebrities knew what Diddy was doing, and did nothing about it. If that's true, it's likely true of many, many people, some famous and some who are not.

Suge Knight, the former CEO of Death Row Records, also implicated a number of rappers during an interview on NewsNation. “Facts is there,” he said. “Where we’re at now, I don’t care if it’s T.I., I don’t care if it’s Rick Ross, I don’t care if it’s [JAY-Z] […] I don’t care if it’s [Snoop Dogg], I don’t care if it’s [The Game], I don’t care if it’s [Dr. Dre]. Nobody stepping up on the fact that you know what’s going on.”

It's all implication at the moment.

Diddy is currently in prison on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, and neither Beyoncé nor Jay-Z is mentioned by name in the 14-page indictment. For now, then, while there are plenty of people who are "sure" that the musicians know something, they have not been criminally implicated.

Whatever the reality of this situation is, it seems clear that many people who already didn't like Beyoncé have decided to use this moment as a reason to publicly smear her. Now that they think it makes them look virtuous, their less afraid of hurtling accusations at a hugely successful Black woman.