An Unauthorized Memoir Claims Kim Porter’s Last Words Proves She Feared Diddy Kim Porter died of lobar pneumonia in 2018 and was the mother of four of Diddy's children. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 14 2025, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The death of model and Sean "Diddy" Combs's former partner, Kim Porter, remains a tragic and unfortunate tale. Kim, the mother of three of Diddy's biological children, Christian, D'Lila, and Jessie, and his stepson, Quincy Brown, was 47 years old when she died unexpectedly of pneumonia in 2018. Since her death, suspicions have been raised over what happened during her final moments.

Amid Diddy's arrest for sex trafficking and assault, an alleged memoir, Kim's Lost Words, marketed as a collection of her diaries, detailed Kim's alleged final words leading to her death. Her famous ex has also shed some light on where Kim's priorities were days before she died. Here's what to know about Kim Porter's final words.

Kim Porter's final words were allegedly about her fear of her ex, Sean Combs.

Kim's alleged memoir was released on Amazon and was compiled by producer Chris Todd. In the memoir, Todd wrote that the model's last moments were filled with her being physically and emotionally sick, as she allegedly feared her ex, Diddy, was behind her feeling gravely ill. "He got me," the memoir claimed Kim told her friend before calling 911.

Though Kim's final words seemingly confirm the allegations of domestic abuse that plagued her and Diddy's relationship, there's no truth or evidence she accused her ex of being behind her death besides what was written in the book. When she died in November 2018, Billboard and various other outlets revealed she was found dead in her home in Los Angeles, Calif.

Todd released the book in September 2024, weeks after a grand jury in New York City indicted Diddy. The alleged memoir was immediately slammed by Kim's loved ones, including her best friend, Eboni Elektra who claimed she was never working on a book at the time of her death, her ex and Quincy's father, Al B. Sure, and her four children. The latter called the book a "spectacle" and felt it was disrespected their mother's legacy.

“We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives,” the children wrote on social media. “Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracies.” Kim's kids also noted there was "no foul play" in their mother's death. Kim's Lost Words was removed from Amazon and Barnes and Noble after her family called out Todd for publishing an unauthorized story.

Diddy has shared his final conversation with Kim Porter before she died.

In a 2019 cover story for Essence featuring him and six of his seven children, Diddy recalled his last conversation with the woman he's labeled the love of his life. He told the magazine his ex's final days were spent thinking about her children, and said she told him to look after them should something happen to her.

“She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick,” Diddy recalled. “One night, I was checking on her, and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’ She actually said that to me before she died.”

