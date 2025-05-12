A Key Witness in the Sean "Diddy" Combs Sex Trafficking Trial Is Missing — Here's What We Know The state alleges Diddy had an "inner circle of body guards and high ranking employees who helped him commit crimes and cover them up." By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 12 2025, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Mega

There have been so many twists and turns in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking case, it's hard to believe there was only about seven months between his arrest and the start of the rapper's trial. During that time, multiple lawsuits were filed against the music mogul as more alleged victims came forward. At one point, a Houston-based attorney named Tony Buzbee claimed he was prepared to file a lawsuit on behalf of 120 people, per Billboard. There is a lot to keep track of.

Jury selection for Diddy's trial began May 5, 2025, and resulted in the defense dismissing 10 potential jurors while the prosecution excused six. According to the Associated Press, an attorney for Diddy accused the state of dismissing seven Black jurors for racial reasons. The judge rejected this claim. The trial hasn't even started and it's already been difficult. A key witness for the prosecution is reportedly missing. Here's what we know.



Here's what we know about the missing witness for Diddy's trial.

Opening statements for Diddy's trial were scheduled for May 12 and as of May 11, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) has been unable to reach a key witness for the state, per Deadline. She is known only as Victim-3 in the indictment and was set to testify against the former CEO of Bad Boy Records before she disappeared. Victim-3 was apparently going to go into detail about how the rapper allegedly sexually exploited her.

Law enforcement sources believe Victim-3 has gone off-grid in order to protect herself. Both Diddy's lawyers as well as the SDNY have declined to comment about the missing witness. If Victim-3 does not show up, Diddy's legal team could have asked for either a delay in start time or a mistrial. There are only four main witnesses in this trial so losing one will cause the prosecution and defense to rework their strategies.

The Diddy trial has moved forward without Victim-3.

Diddy arrived to the courthouse a little after 9:00 a.m. on May 12, waved to his family, shook hands with his lawyers, and sat down. There are two full rows of lawyers representing the former record producer. After Judge Arun Subramanian sat down, he greeted Diddy who replied, "Good morning to you, judge."

Opening statements began a little over an hour later with Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson alleging that Diddy had an "inner circle of bodyguards and high-ranking employees who helped him commit crimes and cover them up," reported CNN. "Together, the group worked to promote the defendant’s power. They carefully cultivated and guarded his reputation," she continued.