Sean "Diddy" Combs Had a Ton of Friends and Associates — Did He Snitch on Anyone? "This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion," said Sean "Diddy" Combs's lawyers.

It's extremely difficult to keep track of all the allegations lodged against Sean "Diddy" Combs since his arrest in September 2024. There were moments when it felt as if a new lawsuit was being filed on a weekly basis. The music mogul has thus far been on the receiving end of 78 lawsuits, per The Washington Post. The rapper has denied all allegations.

Because Combs is worth about $300 million, his legal team claims the hip-hop artist's accusers are looking for a quick cash grab. They have also stated that every sex act Combs participated in was consensual. "It is unfortunate that anyone can file a complaint even without any proof," said his lawyers in a statement to The Post. If convicted, Combs could be in prison for the rest of his life, which has left many wondering if he has snitched on anyone. Here's what we know.

Has Sean "Diddy" Combs snitched on anyone?

Despite the fact that Combs is the only defendant in his federal case, the "civil complaints against him suggest a far-reaching network of complicity, implicating celebrities, family members, associates and powerful executives in his orbit," reports The Post. The following people have been named in civil filings: Cuba Gooding, Jr., Odell Beckham Jr., and Drew “Druski” Desbordes.

Two of Combs's children, Christian Combs and Justin Dior Combs, have been named in separate lawsuits. CNN reports that in December 2022, a woman by the name of Grace O’Marcaigh was working as a bartender on a yacht rented by Combs and his family where Christian allegedly "pressured O’Marcaigh to drink a shot of tequila and shortly thereafter he assaulted her." The allegations against Justin have not been made public. He has yet to be served.

Diddy said he was feeling nervous about his trial.

Jury selection for Combs's trial began May 5, 2025, and is taking place at a Manhattan federal court. The former CEO of Bad Boy Records was finally out of his prison uniform and sporting business attire as he stood in front of Judge Arun Subramanian, per The New York Post. "I’m sorry your honor, I’m a little nervous today," said Combs, 90 minutes into the proceedings. He was asking for a bathroom break.

The pool of potential jurors starts with 50 people and will be whittled down to 12 in time for the trial on May 12. Questions from the prosecution and defense are expected to revolve around topics such as their views on multiple sexual partners and the hip-hop industry in general. One possible juror was already permitted to stay despite the fact that she admitted to "liking" a post on social media where a comic made fun of the 1,000 bottles of baby oil found at Combs's residences.