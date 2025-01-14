Sean “Diddy” Combs’s LA Mansion’s Status Questioned Amid la Wildfires — Did It Burn Down? The mansion was allegedly the hub of Diddy's "freak offs" before his September 2024 sex trafficking arrest. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 14 2025, 12:57 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Content warning: This article mentions sexual abuse. In January 2025, several wildfires in the Palisades County area of Los Angeles, Calif. ruined several homes and killed multiple California residents. When the wildfires began on Wednesday, Jan. 8, celebrities like Milo Ventimiglia, Jhene Aiko, and Julie Louise-Dreyfus were among the celebrities who shared that they lost their homes due to the wildfire. Even more have had to evacuate their homes and seek shelter until the fires end.

Amid the influx of reports about celebrities who were directly affected by the wildfires, many following Sean "Diddy" Combs's ongoing sex trafficking and abuse charges wondered about his now infamous LA mansion. The mansion, mentioned as one of Diddy's alleged hubs for his "freak off" parties, reportedly sits just outside the Palisades fire's path. But did it catch fire? Here's what we know about Diddy's house status.

Did Diddy's house catch fire?

Though Diddy's LA mansion is close to where the LA wildfires happened, it has been marked safe from damage, The DailyMail confirmed. As of this writing, the megamansion, which is 17,000 sq. ft., has 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms and remains in good condition. However, Diddy hasn't occupied the home since at least September 2024, when a New York grand jury indicted him.

Diddy's LA mansion received a lowball selling offer following his September 2024 arrest.

While Diddy hasn't lost his home to the LA wildfires, he may lose his home before his legal issues are over. In November 2024, Realtor reported receiving a lowball offer from an investor named Bo Belmont willing to take the mansion off his hands. The investor reportedly offered $30 million for the mansion, less than half its worth. Though Diddy paid $39 million for the home in 2014, it's reportedly worth an estimated $61.5 million.

The real estate investor hoping to purchase Diddy's home also bought Kanye West's Malibu mansion, which he gutted, including removing windows, doors, electricity, and plumbing before putting it back on the market in December 2024. When the real estate buyer, Belmont, bought the home in September 2024, he stated intentions to The Los Angeles Times bring the house to its former glory.

Realtor shared that Belmont made similar claims in his statement while discussing his decision to purchase Diddy's LA mansion. Six months before he put the home on the market, it was raided by Homeland Security agents as part of the agency’s investigation into his suspected sex trafficking crimes. In the wake of his arrest, reports began to emerge about “freak off” parties that he was accused of holding there. Belmont said he hopes to change the mansion's reputation now that it is under a new buyer.

"I want to remove the stigma and focus on the charming elegance of this remarkable property,” he said. “We intend major renovations and especially want to recapture the beautiful, bucolic setting of the outside grounds, with its picturesque trees, foliage, and walkways." Since his indictment, the disgraced mogul has been in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits trial.