The Hollywood Sign Is Not on Fire, but AI Generated Images Might Have You Confused By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 10 2025, 10:33 a.m. ET

The Los Angeles wildfires have been devastating for the thousands who had to evacuate and for those who have lost their lives. And, because they are happening in America's home for entertainment, many are also wondering whether any of the city's most iconic landmarks have been lost in the fire.

Among the landmarks that people are worried about is the iconic Hollywood sign that sits on one of the hills in the city and is visible from many spots in and around Los Angeles. Some people are worried that that sign is on fire based on images they've seen on social media. Here's what we know about whether the Hollywood sign is on fire.



Is the Hollywood sign on fire?

No, the Hollywood sign is not on fire. The images circulating online that appear to show the sign on fire were generated by AI, and the sign itself is relatively safe from the flames at this point, per Raw Alerts on X (formerly Twitter). That's because the fire would have to cross a major highway in order to get to the sign. The fire has affected the lights that illuminate the sign, though, and therefore made it hard to see.

While it's true that there are fires in the Hollywood hills, those fires are currently affecting Studio City, and would need to cross the tarmacked 101 in order to get to the sign. While that particular landmark might be safe, though, it's clear that the city is in grave peril, with many less instantly recognizable structures succumbing to the blaze alongside at least five people.

Following the rumors circulating online that the fire had gotten to the sign, there were some who said they were devastated by the news and others who cheered it on. "EVERYONE SAY BYE BYE TO PEDOWOOD," one QAnon-associated account wrote, suggesting that Hollywood deserved the fate it was facing. As Los Angeles continues to reckon with these fires and pick up the pieces in the wake of this devastation, those kinds of comments won't be super helpful.

🚨 BREAKING: Hollywood sign is on Fire pic.twitter.com/0Ea8GN3pQs — 𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐄𝐒 (@Antunes1) January 9, 2025

Is the Hollywood Bowl OK?

A fire that started raging on Jan. 8 seemed for a time like it might endanger the Hollywood Bowl, but that fire, known as the Sunset Fire, damaged 43 acres of land without hitting the Hollywood Bowl. The Hollywood Bowl is an iconic outdoor concert venue that has been home to a number of iconic performances over the decades of its existence.

“Due to the Sunset Fire, we have received evacuation orders and all Hollywood Bowl staff have safely evacuated the premises,” the Hollywood Bowl wrote on X following the initial news of the fire. “We extend our deepest gratitude to the firefighters who are working tirelessly to protect our community.”