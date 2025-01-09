L.A. Residents Are Outraged Over Mayor Karen Bass's Africa Trip Amid Wildfires Bass has received criticism for not being on the ground during a crisis. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 9 2025, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As some of the most serious wildfires in the history of Los Angeles continue to ravage the city, many residents were shocked by the news that their mayor, Karen Bass, was not on the ground for the crisis. Instead, Bass was traveling back from a trip to Ghana on Jan. 8 after the wildfires first broke out the day before.

Following the news that Bass was not in Los Angeles as the city she runs is going through a major crisis, many wanted to know why she had traveled to Ghana in the first place.

Why was Karen Bass in Ghana?

Bass was in Ghana as part of a delegation to celebrate the inauguration of Ghana President John Mahama, and to meet the country's first female vice president, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. During a press conference on Jan. 8, Bass's deputy chief of staff Celine Cordero said that the mayor would be on the ground "shortly." “I want to assure the community and the city our mayor has been actively engaged 100 percent of the time the entire last 24 hours throughout this unfortunate event and crisis,” she said.

Bass has naturally faced criticism from many on the right over the fact that she was not on the ground for a major crisis. Of course, wildfires are not predictable events in the way that some natural disasters are, and that dictates to some extent whether she can always be on the ground. Even so, the fact that she was not there when the crisis started could play a major role in her ability to get reelected.

In her absence, though, Bass has continued to post information on the fires for L.A. residents, and released a statement explaining the resources available to those affected. “To the thousands of families impacted by this horrific fire — the City of Los Angeles is providing resources and shelter as this emergency continues. To the hundreds of brave firefighters and first responders who have been responding all day to this blaze — we thank you," she said in a statement.

These are some of the worst wildfires in the history of the area.

The wildfires in the area are some of the worst in recorded history, and have already killed five people and destroyed thousands of structures from the Pacific coast all the way to Pasadena. Reporting suggests that the winds in the region are expected to be somewhat calmer today, which could give firefighters a chance to rein in fires that have thus far moved across land almost completely uncontained.