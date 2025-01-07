Justin Trudeau and His Wife Got Divorced at Least Partially Because of Politics The divorce came just over a year before Trudeau stepped down as prime minister. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 7 2025, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The news that Justin Trudeau was stepping down as Canada's prime minister after almost a decade has led to plenty of speculation about who will replace him, and what his legacy will be. Even as many examine his political career, some have also wondered about his marriage, which ended in 2023.

The news of his divorce was one of the early indications the public had that his life politics was taking a toll on other aspects of his life. Here's what we know about why he and his wife of 18 years got divorced.

Why did Justin Trudeau get a divorce?

In August of 2023, Justin and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced that they were getting a divorce. The two said that they had made the decision after "many meaningful and difficult conversations," adding that they still felt fondness toward one another. "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," they wrote.

"They remain a close family, and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment," a statement from his office said. "The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week." Prior to the announcement, Sophie had been less visible, and had traveled less with the prime minister. The two first met as children, and she was a model and TV personality before becoming Canada's First Lady.

Apparently, Trudeau's lengthy political career was at least partially to blame for the divorce. At the time the news broke, Nelson Wiseman, who teaches political science at the University of Toronto, said that it could have been driven by his love for politics "The separation may have been partially driven by an ultimatum from Sophie that Trudeau not contest the next election," Wiseman told NPR. "I now think he is more likely to stick in the political arena."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire are separating after 18 years of marriage.

Ironically, just a little over a year after they announced their separation, Trudeau is stepping away from politics not for personal reasons, but because he no longer has the support required to govern. While he would never publicly acknowledge that his divorce was caused by his political ambition, it seems experts in Canada think that might have played a role.

“ Every morning I have woken up as prime minister, I’ve been inspired by the resilience, the generosity and the determination of Canadians,” Trudeau said in remarks announcing that he was stepping down. “ This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it is become clear to me that, if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election."