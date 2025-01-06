Why Did Justin Trudeau Resign? Here's Why The Canadian Prime Minister Is Shaking Things Up Trudeau's resignation is seen by some as an attempt to jump ship before it goes down. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 6 2025, 2:15 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Big news came out of Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Jan 6, 2025, that he would be resigning. It has launched a shockwave that is rippling through the northern country's allies and the world as a whole because it has the potential to change things drastically for Canada and its allies.

Why did Justin Trudeau say he would resign? For those on the outside, it may be a stunning update that seemingly came out of nowhere. But for those on the ground in Canada and close to the political heart of the country, this has been coming for a long time. Here's what we know about why Trudeau is resigning and what happens next for Canada.



Why did Justin Trudeau resign?

Justin Trudeau has been the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada since 2013 and the prime minister since 2015. He was the second youngest prime minister to serve in that capacity, and now suddenly he's about to be history. So what happened, and why is he resigning? In a Jan. 6 news conference, Trudeau shared, “I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its new leader."

He added, "I care deeply about this country and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interests of Canadians. And the fact is, despite best efforts to work through it, parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history." In 2024, mounting threats to Canadian stability came from President-elect Donald Trump's discussion of tariffs and the resignation of several key allies, according to CNN.

As Trudeau tried to govern from the weakened position as the head of a minority party in Parliament, he found it nearly impossible to pass agenda items. Pressure has been mounting for the PM to resign, and his efforts are considered by many to be a plan to jump ship before it sinks.

So what's next for Canada?

Trudeau will officially resign after a new leader is chosen. And then, things could change in a big way. Under Trudeau's hand, Canada has weathered change and crisis for a decade. So with a new leader at the helm, it seems likely that things will be changing. As part of the process, Trudeau has requested that leadership prorogues parliament. This is a suspension that will pause proceedings which include debates and votes. But it stops short of dissolving parliament.

According to the BBC, the prorogue will expire on Mar 24, 2025, and the Liberal Party will choose a new leader. From there, what happens next is a little unclear. Conservatives in parliament have held a series of "no confidence" votes that have failed, in an effort to trigger an election. According to polls, Conservatives would easily triumph in an election held today.

