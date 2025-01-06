Justin Trudeau Is Resigning — Who Will Replace Him? "What we need now is certainty and the only way that can come is through an election so the people can decide." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 6 2025, 1:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Justin Trudeau has been the leader of Canada's Liberal Party since 2013. His time as prime minister has been filled with thrilling hits and depressing misses. On a superficial front, the world couldn't get enough of the objectively attractive man who in his youth, embodied the '90s with his love of beaded necklaces and flowing locks. Speaking of his youth, Trudeau came under fire in 2019 after images of him wearing blackface and brownface surfaced, per the BBC. It was literally a bad look.

Regarding his time as prime minister, the reviews have been mixed. According to Canada's National Observer, his biggest accomplishment was his "implementation of the Canada Child Benefit, a massive increase in funding for families that lifted hundreds of thousands of Canadian children out of poverty." Following that, he evidently left a trail of broken promises. Now that Trudeau is stepping down, who is replacing him? Here's what we know.



Who is replacing Justin Trudeau? There are three options.

Trudeau was first elected prime minister in 2015 and went on to win two more times in 2019 and 2021. In 2021, he lost the popular vote which forced him to "form a minority government with a left-wing opposition party, leaving his party dependent on allies to pass legislation," reported CBS News. The leader of this New Democratic Party is Jagmeet Singh, who has a 2 percent chance of replacing Trudeau, per Polymarket.

Many believe that the catalyst for Trudeau's departure was the resignation of Chrystia Freeland, who resigned from his cabinet on Dec. 16, 2024. In a letter posted online, Freeland said she and Trudeau were "at odds about the best path forward for Canada." She has a 5 percent chance of taking over.

The frontrunner is Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, with a whopping 89 percent projection from Polymarket. The 45-year-old has led his party since 2022 and has been a member of Parliament since 2004. He is of the mind that an election should happen immediately and told author and psychologist Jordan Peterson (via Newsweek), "What we need now is certainty and the only way that can come is through an election so the people can decide."

Why did Justin Trudeau resign?

Standing outside of his Rideau Cottage residence in Ottawa, Trudeau resigned on Jan. 6, 2025. Speaking in both English and French, he said, "This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election." He referenced the fact that parliament has been "paralyzed for months," after the "longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history."

Trudeau started out be complimenting the Canadian people for their resilience, which has been a constant source of inspiration for him. That and their generosity. "It is the driving force of every single day I have the privilege of serving in this office." He quickly recapped his time in office by mentioning how they supported each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, fought to defend free trade, and stood with Ukraine during their battles. There was mention of fighting climate change and the economy.