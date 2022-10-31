Matthew Perry’s Dad Guest Starred on ‘Friends’ — Who Are His Parents?

Meanwhile, John relocated to Los Angeles, where he pursued his acting dreams. Throughout the 1970s and ‘80s, John began booking roles as the face of the Old Spice commercials. “That was mostly the way that I saw my father when I was young — on TV shows,” Matthew recalled to Katie Couric. “You know, getting shot through a door on Mannix or something like that. That's my dad.”

John became an ‘80s heartthrob from his Old Spice fame and later even co-starred with Matthew in Friends and Fools Rush In.