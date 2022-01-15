Surprise! ‘Dateline’ Correspondent Keith Morrison Is Matthew Perry’s Stepfather

As Chandler Bing might say, could we be more surprised? Dateline NBC correspondent Keith Morrison, who has reported for the newsmagazine for more than two decades now, has another NBC star as a stepson.

You see, Keith is married to Suzanne Perry. And in addition to being a writer, consultant, and former press secretary to then-Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Suzanne is also the mother of Friends star Matthew Perry.