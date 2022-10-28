Matthew Perry Revealed That Dating Julia Roberts Was "Too Much" for Him in New Memoir

It’s common to see A-list celebrities forge romantic relationships — from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Since a lot comes with dating a Hollywood star, many celebs prefer to date someone who can understand their lifestyle and share similar experiences.

However, when breakups do occur, it can cause fans to speculate about the demise of the relationship. And Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts’s relationship fits the bill.