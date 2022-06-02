Jada Pinkett Smith Has Broken Her Silence About the Oscars Slap — Social Media Is Not Pleased
It’s been a few months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Many celebrities have shared their opinions about the incident, with some Hollywood A-listers condemning Will for his actions. Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences due to the controversy.
Fans have been waiting with bated breath for Jada Pinkett Smith’s response since the incident. After all, Will slapped Chris to defend her. However, Jada has remained tight-lipped about the incident until now. So, what did Jada say about the slap? Keep reading to find out.
What did Jada say about the slap?
Jada has officially broken her silence about her husband, Will, slapping Chris Rock on live television. Jada Pinkett Smith said that she’d like for Will Smith and Chris Rock to reconcile. Most social media users expected Jada to stand with Will and defend him, but she took a different approach.
In the June 1, 2022, episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook, Jada started out by sharing that the episode was inspired by the events that took place at the Oscars and will be used to help viewers learn what alopecia actually is.
“Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” Jada says in the episode. “I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”
After Jada introduces the topic of discussion to viewers, the 50-year-old then shares her sentiments about the infamous slap and her hopes that Will and Chris will reconcile in the future.
“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile,” Jada says. “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”
Some social media users are not pleased with Jada Pinkett Smith’s sentiments about the slap.
The world knew that the time would come for Jada to address the infamous slap. And while most people didn’t expect for Jada to fully support Will’s actions, some thought that Jada would at least come to his defense. However, some social media users are highly disappointed with the actress's response.
On the flip side, some social media users have called out people who seem to be blaming Jada for Will’s actions.
No matter which way you slice it, Will shouldn’t have slapped Chris on stage. But, what’s done is done. Hopefully, all parties can move forward.