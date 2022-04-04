Will Smith Has Resigned From the Academy of Motion Pictures — What Does That Mean?

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” Will said in a statement shared with CNN. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

Will also made it a point to share that he knows his actions took away attention from other actors and that he hopes that the Academy can get back to focusing on their incredible work.