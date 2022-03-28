An Industry Insider Shares That Will Smith Losing His Oscar Is Unlikely to Happen (EXCLUSIVE)

We can all breathe a sigh of relief — for now! Despite reports stating that Will Smith may have to give up his Best Actor Oscar after slapping Chris Rock for making fun of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her alopecia, Aron says different. In a brief chat with Distractify, Aron says that the chances of the 53-year-old having to return his Oscar "from a practical perspective is remarkably unlikely."

Aron told us that it is still possible that the Academy may require Will to return his award — and it's all due to their "Standards of Conduct."