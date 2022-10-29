What Happened to Matthew Perry's Speech? Concerned Fans Think He's Slurring His Words
On Friday, Oct. 28, the highly publicized interview between Diane Sawyer and Friends star Matthew Perry finally aired on ABC. In the interview, the duo sat down to discuss Matthew’s new memoir detailing his long history of addiction — something he says should have killed him more times than he can count.
However, it was more than just his heartbreaking story that caught the attention of viewers. While watching the interview, fans couldn't help but notice that Matthew’s speech seemed a bit slurred.
What happened to Matthew Perry’s speech?
Questions regarding Matthew Perry’s speech have been coming up online — and it’s not the first time. During his interview with Diane Sawyer, one viewer tweeted, “He seems like he’s drunk now. His speech is slurred and he seems off to me.”
Neither Matthew nor anyone from his team has addressed the online chatter, but we believe Matthew when he says he’s now sober and has been for 18 months.
It’s also important to keep in mind that decades of drug and alcohol abuse can cause serious trauma to the brain, which can lead to lifelong slurred speech. As detailed by Alcohol.org, "difficulty saying words is called dysarthria ... Being drunk is a temporary cause of dysarthria, but over time, alcohol abuse can damage the brain and may make this condition permanent."
Fans have wondered about Matthew Perry’s slurred speech in the past.
This isn’t the first time that fans have questioned Matthew Perry’s speech. Back in 2016, during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, viewers began tweeting that the actor’s slurred speech was a cause for concern. Some worried that he may have even suffered a stroke, which has never been confirmed.
Later, during a 2021 People interview ahead of the Friends reunion, similar comments flooded social media. However, according to The Sun, Matthew’s slurred speech was a product of an emergency dental procedure he underwent earlier that day. The procedure reportedly left him in pain and with some difficulty speaking.
At the time, a source told The Sun, "Obviously no one wants to film after a procedure, but it happened. The feeling was one of huge sympathy for Matthew, especially in recent days given how people have reacted online. Matthew has told those around him that he is sober, and there is no need to worry.”
We only hope the best for Matthew and thank him for bravely sharing his difficult story in hopes of helping others who are struggling with the disease of addiction.