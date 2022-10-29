What Happened to Matthew Perry's Speech? Concerned Fans Think He's Slurring His Words

On Friday, Oct. 28, the highly publicized interview between Diane Sawyer and Friends star Matthew Perry finally aired on ABC. In the interview, the duo sat down to discuss Matthew’s new memoir detailing his long history of addiction — something he says should have killed him more times than he can count.

However, it was more than just his heartbreaking story that caught the attention of viewers. While watching the interview, fans couldn't help but notice that Matthew’s speech seemed a bit slurred.