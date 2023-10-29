Home > Entertainment Selma Blair, Mira Sorvino, and More Pay Tribute to 'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry Matthew Perry has tragically passed away at the age of 54, and his fans, former co-stars, and celebrities are paying tribute to the 'Friends' star on social media. By Anna Quintana Oct. 28 2023, Published 9:45 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Friends star Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54. According to TMZ, the actor tragically passed away at an L.A.-area home, where he reportedly drowned. Despite, his past struggles with addiction, no drugs were found at the scene and paramedics responded to a call for cardiac arrest.

Matthew's death has shocked fans of the '90s sitcom and his fellow actors in Hollywood, as many have taken to social media to pay tribute to the TV star best known for portraying the legendary Chandler Bing. From Tom Green to Mira Sorvino, here is what his fans, former co-stars, and celebrities are saying on social media.

Celebrities are paying tribute to the late Matthew Perry on social media.

Source: Getty Images

It didn't take long for the tributes to pour in for Matthew, with many celebrities sharing their stories of the beloved actor. "Shocked and saddened to just hear about the passing of Matthew Perry in a tragic drowning," actor Tom Green wrote on Twitter (now X). "He is one of the many talented and incredible success stories from my hometown of Ottawa Canada. Rest in peace Matthew."

Shocked and saddened to just hear about the passing of Matthew Perry in a tragic drowning. He is one of the many talented and incredible success stories from my hometown of Ottawa Canada. Rest in peace Matthew. — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) October 29, 2023

Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 29, 2023

Oh no no no no no! Matty!

Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty...

Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry. 💔😔 pic.twitter.com/yDvKcyorR8 — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) October 29, 2023

Mira Sorvino tweeted, "Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!," while Piers Morgan added, "The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest, and revealing I’ve ever read. Such sad news." And many more celebrities shared their reactions to hearing the news of Matthew's passing.

Matthew Perry was more than Chandler Bing. He was what made Friends go. Sad to hear of his passing, but thankful for the memories he gave us. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/9rVI8T2zgk — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 29, 2023

RIP Mathew Perry 😞 — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) October 29, 2023

I was so lucky to be in this photo and more lucky still to have been a part of such an amazing cast. My first big job. Everyone was so kind and I made an utter ass of myself in front of my sitcom hero, @MatthewPerry. He was kind, genuine, offered advice and inspired confidence.… pic.twitter.com/YouwnuZAzD — Sterling Knight (@SterlingKnight) October 29, 2023

Rest In Peace @MatthewPerry



Always so nice, cool, chill & talented



You are a part of American Culture and will live on forever — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 29, 2023

I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) October 29, 2023

"My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially," actress Selma Blair captioned a selfie with Matthew on Instagram. "Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams." Paget Brewster, who played Chandler's girlfriend Kathy on Friends, wrote, "He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help." As of this writing, his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc have yet to release any statements regarding Matthew's death.

'Friends' fans also remember Matthew Perry and his iconic character Chandler Bing.

Source: Warner Bros. Television via Getty Images

Along with Hollywood stars, fans of Matthew and Friends are also mourning the beloved actor. "Matthew Perry was not just a character. He gave me a sense of belonging. He made me laugh from my heart. He shaped my childhood," one fan tweeted. "He was the friend that I needed. He was the person that I admired so bad. He was someone who made my bad days better. Thank you for everything, king."

I've never cried for a celebrity death before. But this has me in tears. My heart is heavy. RIP Matthew Perry You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/bgF7i7O8e7 — Anya🫧 (@aanyastweets) October 29, 2023

Matthew Perry gave the world one of the best comedic performances and comfort characters in television, he was not a character but I hope he knows he made an impact on a lot of people, RIP pic.twitter.com/R9JSdy5RoI — Pop Culture Posts (@notgwendalupe) October 29, 2023

To think we won’t ever be able to see them all together again is beyond heartbreaking 💔 rip Matthew Perry pic.twitter.com/Q1yDnQbj2X — Nick Fitz (@NicholasFitzpa3) October 29, 2023