Selma Blair, Mira Sorvino, and More Pay Tribute to 'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry has tragically passed away at the age of 54, and his fans, former co-stars, and celebrities are paying tribute to the 'Friends' star on social media.
Friends star Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54.
According to TMZ, the actor tragically passed away at an L.A.-area home, where he reportedly drowned. Despite, his past struggles with addiction, no drugs were found at the scene and paramedics responded to a call for cardiac arrest.
Matthew's death has shocked fans of the '90s sitcom and his fellow actors in Hollywood, as many have taken to social media to pay tribute to the TV star best known for portraying the legendary Chandler Bing.
From Tom Green to Mira Sorvino, here is what his fans, former co-stars, and celebrities are saying on social media.
Celebrities are paying tribute to the late Matthew Perry on social media.
It didn't take long for the tributes to pour in for Matthew, with many celebrities sharing their stories of the beloved actor.
"Shocked and saddened to just hear about the passing of Matthew Perry in a tragic drowning," actor Tom Green wrote on Twitter (now X). "He is one of the many talented and incredible success stories from my hometown of Ottawa Canada. Rest in peace Matthew."
Mira Sorvino tweeted, "Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!," while Piers Morgan added, "The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest, and revealing I’ve ever read. Such sad news."
And many more celebrities shared their reactions to hearing the news of Matthew's passing.
"My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially," actress Selma Blair captioned a selfie with Matthew on Instagram. "Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."
Paget Brewster, who played Chandler's girlfriend Kathy on Friends, wrote, "He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help."
As of this writing, his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc have yet to release any statements regarding Matthew's death.
'Friends' fans also remember Matthew Perry and his iconic character Chandler Bing.
Along with Hollywood stars, fans of Matthew and Friends are also mourning the beloved actor.
"Matthew Perry was not just a character. He gave me a sense of belonging. He made me laugh from my heart. He shaped my childhood," one fan tweeted. "He was the friend that I needed. He was the person that I admired so bad. He was someone who made my bad days better. Thank you for everything, king."
Another added, "Rest in peace Matthew Perry you truly were a light in this world and changed television for the better you will be missed always and forever."
There is no denying that Matthew will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.