Chrystia Freeland Resigned from Canadian Government, but Who Is Her Husband? The finance minister resigned after conflicts over U.S. tariffs. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 17 2024, 10:02 a.m. ET

To the country's credit, Canada's politics aren't often rocky enough to make international news. Following the news that Chrystia Freeland, the country's finance minister, was resigning from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet, many wanted to learn more about Chrystia and why she had made that decision.

Even as the political situation continues to unfold, some also wanted to know more about Chrystia's personal life, including who she's married to. Here's what we know about her husband.



Who is Chrystia Freeland's husband?

Freeland is married to Graham Bowley, a reporter who covers the world of culture for The New York Times. Bowley has worked for The Times for about a decade, and in that time he has written pieces on the allegations against Bill Cosby as well as the death of a cinematographer on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust. According to his Times biography, Bowley tackles "the complexities of the culture world, from the controversies over concert ticketing to the inner workings of the art market."

"I like to dig into important cultural organizations and write about what they say about societies, and I’m interested in revealing and understanding how art can be both used and abused as a vehicle of cultural expression and a token of wealth and power," the bio continues. Although Bowley currently writes about culture, his career as a reporter has seen him write about a wide variety of other topics.

"Previously at The Times, I wrote about Wall Street and the aftermath of the financial crisis, and reported for a year from Afghanistan, working from Kabul," bis bio explains. "Before joining the Times in 2007, I was a reporter for The International Herald Tribune in Brussels, covering the European Union. I started in journalism at the Financial Times, writing about economics and debt markets in London and then about German industry from Frankfurt."

See my letter to the Prime Minister below // Veuillez trouver ma lettre au Premier ministre ci-dessous pic.twitter.com/NMMMcXUh7A — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) December 16, 2024 Source: Twitter/@cafreeland

Why did Chrystia Freeland resign?

Freeland's husband seems to have a robust career of his own, but following the news that she had resigned from Justin Trudea's cabinet, many wanted to better understand what led her to that decision. According to AP News, she and Trudeau were battling over plans for a two-month sales tax holiday at the end of 2024 and $250 checks that are being sent to every household.

Freeland said that the country was dealing with President-elect Trump's threat to impose a 25 percent tariff on all Canadian exports to the U.S., which meant that it could "ill afford" to spend time on "costly political gimmicks." “Our country is facing a grave challenge,” Freeland said in her letter tendering her resignation. “That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war.”