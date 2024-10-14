Home > Human Interest > Thanksgiving America's Thanksgiving Story Is Well-Known, But Why Does Canada Celebrate Thanksgiving? It may surprise some to learn that, although America feels proprietary about Thanksgiving, Canadian Thanksgiving was actually first. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 14 2024, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash: Gabriel Garcia Marengo

American Thanksgiving is a big deal for many. Rivaling only the major winter holidays in scope, Thanksgiving in the United States is often an excuse to gather family to celebrate gratitude, togetherness, and the bounty of harvest. But the roots of the holiday come from an oft-misrepresented and very specific moment in American history.

So if American Thanksgiving comes from a historical event, why do Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving? It may be surprising to hear that Canadian Thanksgiving is actually older than its southern counterpart's celebration. There are also some differences between how the holidays are celebrated across borders. Here's why Canadians celebrate, and how they get together to make the holiday happen.

Source: YouTube / @cpac Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks after volunteering at a Thanksgiving family food drive

Why do Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving? Perhaps surprisingly, their holiday precedes American Thanksgiving.

Americans tend to think Thanksgiving belongs to them. Most people were raised hearing about indigenous people and the Pilgrims, and the harvest dinner they shared. So it may surprise some to learn that, although America feels proprietary about Thanksgiving, Canadian Thanksgiving was actually first.

The first Thanksgiving in Canada has been credited to English explorer Martin Frobisher. According to historical records, he celebrated in 1578 in what we now know as Newfoundland. The first official Thanksgiving was celebrated on Nov. 6, 1879. In 1957, Canadian Thanksgiving was declared a holiday that would be celebrated on the second Monday in October. Now, Canadians celebrate the holiday every October in ways that are similar to their American counterparts. But there are some differences.

These are some traditions for Canadian Thanksgiving.

Just like in America, Canadian Thanksgiving is an opportunity for family to gather and celebrate the harvest. It is thought that one reason for the timing of Canadian Thanksgiving being so much earlier than American Thanksgiving is because Canada is further north, and they celebrate the Fall Harvest earlier in the year. There are other reasons, many political, but the sync-up with Canadian harvests is no coincidence.

As such, Canadian Thanksgiving is also a time of bounty and togetherness. Yet while Americans play up the holiday almost as large as they do Christmas and other winter holidays, Canadian Thanksgiving is often more low-key. The holiday may have come from Canada first, but Americans have standardized the meal fare and Canadian Thanksgiving tables look similar to those in the U.S. There's often a turkey, potatoes, casseroles, rolls, and pies.

However, just like in the U.S., there are many diverse cultures celebrating and each culture brings its own traditions and twists to the holiday. While there's less college football watching and no Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, there are some parallels as the holiday marks the start of the holiday season and the approach of winter.

