No Cable? No Problem! Here's How You Can Stream the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

It's 2019, so if you don't have cable, you're definitely not alone. But just because you no longer pay for channels doesn't mean that you have to miss out on the time-honored tradition of waiting up early Thanksgiving morning to watch the parade. Wondering how you can watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade without cable? We've got you covered!

How can you watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade without cable? You've got options! Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is broadcast on CBS and NBC. So you can get the parade on any streaming service that has those channels.

CBS or NBC is included in CBS All Access, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. Don't have these streaming services? Here's a little cheat sheet: CBS All Access, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV all have 7 day free trials. YouTube TV has a 5 day free trial. If you want to watch the parade, all you have to do is sign up for the free trial before the parade (and remember to cancel before you're charged)!

Source: GETTY

Feel like that's a lot of work? Believe it or not, Macy's actually makes it even easier to watch their parade. Macy's has partnered with Verizon in order to allow viewers to watch the parade free through YouTube. The one catch, though, is that it's broadcast in 360 degrees. 360 degree cameras are places all along the parade route, giving you different views that make you feel like you actually standing in New York, minus the freezing weather.

That means that you're a lot better off watching on a mobile device that you can move around to actually utilize the 360 degrees. Otherwise, if you're watching on a TV or computer, you're in for a strangely warped viewing experience.

Source: GETTY

Bonus points for watching the livestream through Macy's and Verizon? It's going to be hosted by Lily Singh and Terry Crews. We think that's a lot to be thankful for.

When can you watch the parade? The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is coming back for it's 93 year this year, with a few changes. It's debuting a new float in honor of SpongeBob SquarePants's 20th anniversary. Snoopy's famous balloon is getting a new look as he makes his debut as Astronaut Snoopy. And for the first time since 1993, Smokey Bear's balloon is returning to the parade to celebrate his 75th birthday.

The parade would be nothing without it's Broadway performances and this year we'll see Tony winners and nominees taking center stage, like Beetlejuice and Hadestown. By the way, if you're only interested in the Broadway performances, Playbill will be posting them to their site while they air.

Source: GETTY

Other performers include Lea Michele, Idina Menzel, Black Eyed Peas, TLC, Natasha Bedingfield, Ciara, and Billy Porter.